The Minnesota Twins and Boston Red Sox will play on Monday at Target Field, at 7:40 PM ET, with Byron Buxton and Rafael Devers among those expected to deliver at the plate.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Twins vs. Red Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, June 19, 2023

Monday, June 19, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Target Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Read More About This Game

Twins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Twins are eighth in baseball with 90 home runs. They average 1.3 per game.

Minnesota is 18th in MLB, slugging .396.

The Twins' .229 batting average ranks 25th in the majors.

Minnesota is the 19th-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 4.3 runs per game (310 total).

The Twins' .309 on-base percentage is 22nd in baseball.

The Twins strike out 10.3 times per game, the worst average in baseball.

The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Minnesota's pitching staff ranks third in the majors.

Minnesota's 3.59 team ERA ranks third among all MLB pitching staffs.

Twins pitchers combine for the No. 1 WHIP in MLB (1.170).

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher

Pablo Lopez gets the start for the Twins, his 15th of the season. He is 3-3 with a 4.27 ERA and 101 strikeouts in 84 1/3 innings pitched.

His most recent appearance was on Tuesday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when the righty tossed six innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up four hits.

Lopez is looking for his third straight quality start.

Lopez is aiming for his sixth straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages six frames per appearance on the hill.

He has had one outing this season in which he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.

Twins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Twins Starter Opponent Starter 6/14/2023 Brewers W 4-2 Home Bailey Ober Colin Rea 6/15/2023 Tigers L 8-4 Home Sonny Gray Matthew Boyd 6/16/2023 Tigers L 7-1 Home Joe Ryan Will Vest 6/17/2023 Tigers W 2-0 Home José De León Joey Wentz 6/18/2023 Tigers L 6-4 Home Louie Varland Will Vest 6/19/2023 Red Sox - Home Pablo Lopez James Paxton 6/20/2023 Red Sox - Home Bailey Ober Kutter Crawford 6/21/2023 Red Sox - Home Sonny Gray Garrett Whitlock 6/22/2023 Red Sox - Home Joe Ryan Brayan Bello 6/23/2023 Tigers - Away Louie Varland Joey Wentz 6/24/2023 Tigers - Away Pablo Lopez -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.