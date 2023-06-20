Ryan Jeffers Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Red Sox - June 20
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 6:39 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
On Tuesday, Ryan Jeffers (.148 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero home runs) and the Minnesota Twins play the Boston Red Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Kutter Crawford. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Tigers.
Ryan Jeffers Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 20, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Red Sox Starter: Kutter Crawford
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Discover More About This Game
Ryan Jeffers At The Plate
- Jeffers is batting .225 with five doubles, a triple, three home runs and 14 walks.
- Jeffers has picked up a hit in 42.1% of his 38 games this year, with multiple hits in 15.8% of them.
- Looking at the 38 games he has played this year, he's homered in three of them (7.9%), and in 2.4% of his trips to the plate.
- Jeffers has an RBI in seven of 38 games this year, with multiple RBI in three of them.
- He has scored in 13 of 38 games (34.2%), including multiple runs twice.
Ryan Jeffers Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|17
|.224
|AVG
|.226
|.377
|OBP
|.328
|.367
|SLG
|.396
|4
|XBH
|5
|1
|HR
|2
|2
|RBI
|8
|20/9
|K/BB
|19/5
|0
|SB
|0
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Red Sox pitching staff ranks 14th in MLB.
- The Red Sox have a 4.40 team ERA that ranks 19th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Red Sox rank 20th in baseball in home runs allowed (87 total, 1.2 per game).
- Crawford (1-3 with a 3.98 ERA and 41 strikeouts in 40 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Red Sox, his sixth of the season.
- In his last appearance on Tuesday against the Colorado Rockies, the right-hander went four innings, giving up four earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- In 13 games this season, the 27-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.98, with 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .228 against him.
