How to Watch the Twins vs. Red Sox Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 20
Alex Verdugo and the Boston Red Sox take the field on Tuesday at Target Field against Bailey Ober, who gets the start for the Minnesota Twins. First pitch will be at 7:40 PM ET.
Twins vs. Red Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, June 20, 2023
- Time: 7:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSN
- Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Venue: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Twins Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Twins average 1.2 home runs per game to rank ninth in MLB action with 91 total home runs.
- Minnesota's .395 slugging percentage ranks 21st in baseball.
- The Twins' .228 batting average ranks 26th in the majors.
- Minnesota is the 19th-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 4.3 runs per game (313 total).
- The Twins rank 22nd in MLB with a .309 on-base percentage.
- Twins hitters strike out 10.3 times per game, the most in MLB.
- The pitching staff for Minnesota has a collective 9.5 K/9, the third-best in MLB.
- Minnesota's 3.65 team ERA ranks third across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Twins have the lowest WHIP in MLB (1.180).
Twins Probable Starting Pitcher
- Ober (4-3) takes the mound for the Twins in his 11th start of the season. He's put together a 2.65 ERA in 57 2/3 innings pitched, with 54 strikeouts.
- In his most recent time out on Wednesday against the Milwaukee Brewers, the right-hander went six innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- Ober enters this outing with five quality starts under his belt this year.
- Ober will look to pitch five or more innings for his 11th straight start. He's averaging 5.7 innings per outing.
- In two of his 10 total appearances this season he has not surrendered an earned run.
Twins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Twins Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/15/2023
|Tigers
|L 8-4
|Home
|Sonny Gray
|Matthew Boyd
|6/16/2023
|Tigers
|L 7-1
|Home
|Joe Ryan
|Will Vest
|6/17/2023
|Tigers
|W 2-0
|Home
|José De León
|Joey Wentz
|6/18/2023
|Tigers
|L 6-4
|Home
|Louie Varland
|Will Vest
|6/19/2023
|Red Sox
|L 9-3
|Home
|Pablo Lopez
|James Paxton
|6/20/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Home
|Bailey Ober
|Kutter Crawford
|6/21/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Home
|Sonny Gray
|Garrett Whitlock
|6/22/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Home
|Joe Ryan
|Brayan Bello
|6/23/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Away
|Louie Varland
|Joey Wentz
|6/24/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Away
|Pablo Lopez
|-
|6/25/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Away
|Bailey Ober
|Reese Olson
