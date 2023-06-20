Alex Verdugo and the Boston Red Sox take the field on Tuesday at Target Field against Bailey Ober, who gets the start for the Minnesota Twins. First pitch will be at 7:40 PM ET.

Twins vs. Red Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, June 20, 2023

Tuesday, June 20, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Twins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Twins average 1.2 home runs per game to rank ninth in MLB action with 91 total home runs.

Minnesota's .395 slugging percentage ranks 21st in baseball.

The Twins' .228 batting average ranks 26th in the majors.

Minnesota is the 19th-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 4.3 runs per game (313 total).

The Twins rank 22nd in MLB with a .309 on-base percentage.

Twins hitters strike out 10.3 times per game, the most in MLB.

The pitching staff for Minnesota has a collective 9.5 K/9, the third-best in MLB.

Minnesota's 3.65 team ERA ranks third across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Twins have the lowest WHIP in MLB (1.180).

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher

Ober (4-3) takes the mound for the Twins in his 11th start of the season. He's put together a 2.65 ERA in 57 2/3 innings pitched, with 54 strikeouts.

In his most recent time out on Wednesday against the Milwaukee Brewers, the right-hander went six innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering six hits.

Ober enters this outing with five quality starts under his belt this year.

Ober will look to pitch five or more innings for his 11th straight start. He's averaging 5.7 innings per outing.

In two of his 10 total appearances this season he has not surrendered an earned run.

Twins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Twins Starter Opponent Starter 6/15/2023 Tigers L 8-4 Home Sonny Gray Matthew Boyd 6/16/2023 Tigers L 7-1 Home Joe Ryan Will Vest 6/17/2023 Tigers W 2-0 Home José De León Joey Wentz 6/18/2023 Tigers L 6-4 Home Louie Varland Will Vest 6/19/2023 Red Sox L 9-3 Home Pablo Lopez James Paxton 6/20/2023 Red Sox - Home Bailey Ober Kutter Crawford 6/21/2023 Red Sox - Home Sonny Gray Garrett Whitlock 6/22/2023 Red Sox - Home Joe Ryan Brayan Bello 6/23/2023 Tigers - Away Louie Varland Joey Wentz 6/24/2023 Tigers - Away Pablo Lopez - 6/25/2023 Tigers - Away Bailey Ober Reese Olson

