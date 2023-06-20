Willi Castro -- batting .243 with two doubles, a home run, a walk and three RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins versus the Boston Red Sox, with Kutter Crawford on the hill, on June 20 at 7:40 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-4) in his most recent game against the Red Sox.

Willi Castro Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

  • Game Day: Tuesday, June 20, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Target Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Red Sox Starter: Kutter Crawford
  • TV Channel: BSN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Looking to place a prop bet on Willi Castro? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Willi Castro At The Plate

  • Castro is batting .258 with eight doubles, five home runs and seven walks.
  • Castro will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .333 during his last outings.
  • Castro has gotten a hit in 28 of 47 games this season (59.6%), with multiple hits on 10 occasions (21.3%).
  • He has homered in four games this season (8.5%), homering in 3% of his chances at the plate.
  • Castro has driven in a run in 11 games this year (23.4%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in 20 games this year (42.6%), including multiple runs in four games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Willi Castro Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
25 GP 22
.260 AVG .256
.329 OBP .301
.466 SLG .359
9 XBH 4
3 HR 2
9 RBI 5
27/5 K/BB 24/2
5 SB 6

Red Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Red Sox pitching staff ranks 14th in the league.
  • The Red Sox have the 19th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.40).
  • The Red Sox rank 20th in baseball in home runs allowed (87 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Crawford makes the start for the Red Sox, his sixth of the season. He is 1-3 with a 3.98 ERA and 41 strikeouts in 40 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent appearance on Tuesday, June 13 against the Colorado Rockies, the right-hander went four innings, allowing four earned runs while surrendering five hits.
  • The 27-year-old has a 3.98 ERA and 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings across 13 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .228 to opposing hitters.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.