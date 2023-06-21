Joey Gallo Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Red Sox - June 21
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 7:24 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
On Wednesday, Joey Gallo (.176 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero home runs) and the Minnesota Twins play the Boston Red Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Garrett Whitlock. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Red Sox.
Joey Gallo Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 21, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Red Sox Starter: Garrett Whitlock
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +200)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Explore More About This Game
Joey Gallo At The Plate
- Gallo has seven doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 27 walks while batting .181.
- In 43.4% of his 53 games this season, Gallo has picked up at least one hit. He's also had five multi-hit games.
- In 10 games this year, he has gone deep (18.9%, and 5.8% of his trips to the dish).
- Gallo has had an RBI in 12 games this season (22.6%), including six multi-RBI outings (11.3%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 18 of 53 games (34.0%), including multiple runs twice.
Joey Gallo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|29
|GP
|23
|.202
|AVG
|.155
|.324
|OBP
|.286
|.461
|SLG
|.423
|12
|XBH
|7
|5
|HR
|6
|12
|RBI
|12
|39/15
|K/BB
|32/12
|0
|SB
|0
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The Red Sox pitching staff is 15th in MLB with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Red Sox have a 4.39 team ERA that ranks 19th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Red Sox rank 21st in baseball in home runs given up (90 total, 1.2 per game).
- Whitlock (4-2) gets the starting nod for the Red Sox in his eighth start of the season. He has a 4.38 ERA in 39 2/3 innings pitched, with 33 strikeouts.
- In his last appearance on Wednesday against the Colorado Rockies, the right-hander threw seven innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- In seven games this season, the 27-year-old has a 4.38 ERA and 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .277 to opposing batters.
