Carlos Correa and Alex Verdugo are two of the players with prop bets available when the Minnesota Twins and the Boston Red Sox meet at Target Field on Wednesday (at 7:40 PM ET).

Twins vs. Red Sox Game Info

When: Wednesday, June 21, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET

Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota How to Watch on TV: BSN

MLB Props Today: Minnesota Twins

Sonny Gray Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Gray Stats

The Twins will send Sonny Gray (4-1) to the mound for his 15th start this season.

In 14 starts this season, he's earned five quality starts.

Gray has started 14 games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings 12 times. He averages 5.4 innings per appearance.

He has three appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 14 chances this season.

The 33-year-old's 2.25 ERA ranks second, 1.263 WHIP ranks 42nd, and 9.4 K/9 ranks 26th among qualified pitchers in the majors this year.

Gray Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Tigers Jun. 15 4.0 3 2 2 3 4 at Blue Jays Jun. 9 5.0 5 1 1 5 2 vs. Guardians Jun. 3 6.2 10 3 3 2 0 at Astros May. 29 6.0 4 3 2 3 3 vs. Giants May. 23 5.0 6 2 2 6 2

Carlos Correa Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Correa Stats

Correa has recorded 53 hits with 15 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 29 walks. He has driven in 34 runs.

He has a slash line of .219/.301/.409 on the year.

Correa will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is batting .222 with a walk.

Correa Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Red Sox Jun. 20 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 vs. Red Sox Jun. 19 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 vs. Tigers Jun. 18 2-for-3 0 0 0 2 vs. Tigers Jun. 17 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Tigers Jun. 16 0-for-4 0 0 0 0

Byron Buxton Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Buxton Stats

Byron Buxton has collected 42 hits with nine doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 28 walks. He has driven in 25 runs with six stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .209/.313/.428 so far this year.

Buxton Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Red Sox Jun. 20 2-for-3 1 1 2 5 0 vs. Red Sox Jun. 19 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Tigers Jun. 18 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Tigers Jun. 17 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Tigers Jun. 16 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Boston Red Sox

Alex Verdugo Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +900)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +230)

Verdugo Stats

Verdugo has collected 84 hits with 24 doubles, three triples, five home runs and 28 walks. He has driven in 31 runs with three stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .301/.374/.462 on the season.

Verdugo has recorded at least one hit in 11 straight games. In his last 10 outings he is batting .372 with five doubles, a triple, three walks and seven RBI.

Verdugo Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Twins Jun. 20 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 at Twins Jun. 19 2-for-4 0 0 4 4 0 vs. Yankees Jun. 18 2-for-4 2 0 0 2 0 vs. Yankees Jun. 18 2-for-4 2 0 1 4 0 vs. Yankees Jun. 16 2-for-5 2 0 0 3 0

