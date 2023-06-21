The Boston Red Sox (39-35) aim to add on to their six-game winning streak when they square off against the Minnesota Twins (36-38) on Wednesday at 7:40 PM ET, at Target Field.

The Twins will give the nod to Sonny Gray (4-1, 2.25 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 5 on the season, and the Red Sox will counter with Garrett Whitlock (4-2, 4.38 ERA).

Twins vs. Red Sox Pitcher Matchup Info

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Sonny Gray

Gray (4-1) will take to the mound for the Twins and make his 15th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up two earned runs in four innings pitched on Thursday in his last outing, a matchup with the Detroit Tigers.

The 33-year-old has an ERA of 2.25, a 2.63 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.263 in 14 games this season.

In 14 starts this season, he's earned five quality starts.

In 14 starts, Gray has pitched through or past the fifth inning 12 times. He has a season average of 5.4 frames per outing.

He has finished three appearances without allowing an earned run in 14 chances this season.

Sonny Gray vs. Red Sox

The Red Sox have scored 382 runs this season, which ranks sixth in MLB. They are batting .265 for the campaign with 80 home runs, 19th in the league.

The Red Sox have gone 7-for-22 with three doubles and an RBI in five innings this season against the right-hander.

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Garrett Whitlock

Whitlock gets the start for the Red Sox, his eighth of the season. He is 4-2 with a 4.38 ERA and 33 strikeouts in 39 2/3 innings pitched.

The righty's most recent appearance came on Wednesday against the Colorado Rockies, when he tossed seven innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up six hits.

In seven games this season, the 27-year-old has an ERA of 4.38, with 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .277 against him.

Whitlock is looking to prolong a second-game quality start streak in this game.

Whitlock will look to last five or more innings for his third straight appearance. He's averaging 5.6 frames per outing.

He has not had an appearance yet in 2023 that he did not give up at least one earned run.

