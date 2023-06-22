Byron Buxton Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Red Sox - June 22
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 7:28 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Byron Buxton -- .097 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins against the Boston Red Sox, with Justin Garza on the mound, on June 22 at 1:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Red Sox.
Byron Buxton Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Thursday, June 22, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Red Sox Starter: Justin Garza
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)
Looking to place a prop bet on Byron Buxton? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Twins Injury Report
|Twins vs Red Sox Player Props
|How to Watch Twins vs Red Sox
|Twins vs Red Sox Odds
|Twins vs Red Sox Prediction
|Twins vs Red Sox Pitching Matchup
Byron Buxton At The Plate
- Buxton has 43 hits and an OBP of .312, both of which rank first among Minnesota hitters this season.
- In 54.4% of his 57 games this season, Buxton has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 12 multi-hit games.
- In 19.3% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 4.6% of his trips to the dish.
- Buxton has driven home a run in 15 games this season (26.3%), including more than one RBI in 12.3% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..
- In 47.4% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had six games with multiple runs (10.5%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Byron Buxton Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|34
|GP
|23
|.208
|AVG
|.213
|.272
|OBP
|.366
|.464
|SLG
|.375
|14
|XBH
|8
|9
|HR
|2
|20
|RBI
|5
|43/9
|K/BB
|30/19
|2
|SB
|4
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Red Sox has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 16th in the league.
- The Red Sox have the 18th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.38).
- Red Sox pitchers combine to rank 21st in baseball in home runs given up (91 total, 1.2 per game).
- Garza makes his first start of the season for the Red Sox.
- The 29-year-old right-hander came out of the bullpen in his last outing this season, one of 12 appearances so far.
- In 12 appearances this season, he has put up a 3.46 ERA and averages 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings while opposing batters are hitting .204 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.