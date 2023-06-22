Carlos Correa Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Red Sox - June 22
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 7:27 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Carlos Correa -- hitting .237 with three doubles, a triple, a home run, three walks and six RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins against the Boston Red Sox, with Justin Garza on the mound, on June 22 at 1:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4 with an RBI) against the Red Sox.
Carlos Correa Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Thursday, June 22, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Red Sox Starter: Justin Garza
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Carlos Correa At The Plate
- Correa has an OPS of .700, fueled by an OBP of .297 and a team-best slugging percentage of .402 this season.
- Correa has gotten at least one hit in 64.1% of his games this season (41 of 64), with multiple hits 11 times (17.2%).
- He has gone deep in 14.1% of his games this season, and 3.3% of his plate appearances.
- Correa has had an RBI in 20 games this season (31.3%), including 10 multi-RBI outings (15.6%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 28.1% of his games this season (18 of 64), with two or more runs three times (4.7%).
Carlos Correa Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|33
|.218
|AVG
|.213
|.290
|OBP
|.303
|.387
|SLG
|.417
|12
|XBH
|14
|3
|HR
|6
|17
|RBI
|18
|32/12
|K/BB
|36/17
|0
|SB
|0
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Red Sox pitching staff ranks 16th in MLB.
- The Red Sox's 4.38 team ERA ranks 18th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Red Sox rank 21st in baseball in home runs given up (91 total, 1.2 per game).
- Garza gets the call to start for the Red Sox, his first this season.
- The 29-year-old right-hander pitched in relief in his last outing this season, one of 12 appearances so far.
- He has a 3.46 ERA and 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings while opponents are hitting .204 against him over his 12 appearances this season.
