Michael A. Taylor -- 0-for-3 in his last game -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins versus the Boston Red Sox, with Justin Garza on the hill, on June 22 at 1:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Red Sox.

Michael A. Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

  • Game Day: Thursday, June 22, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Target Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Red Sox Starter: Justin Garza
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Looking to place a prop bet on Michael A. Taylor? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Michael A. Taylor At The Plate

  • Taylor is batting .217 with eight doubles, 10 home runs and nine walks.
  • Taylor has reached base via a hit in 33 games this season (of 63 played), and had multiple hits in seven of those games.
  • He has homered in 14.3% of his games in 2023, and 4.9% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 15 games this season (23.8%), Taylor has picked up an RBI, and in five of those games (7.9%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • He has scored in 20 games this season (31.7%), including three multi-run games (4.8%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Michael A. Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
35 GP 28
.217 AVG .217
.245 OBP .283
.425 SLG .410
10 XBH 8
6 HR 4
13 RBI 10
40/3 K/BB 30/6
5 SB 2

Red Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Red Sox pitching staff ranks 16th in the league.
  • The Red Sox have the 18th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.38).
  • Red Sox pitchers combine to rank 21st in baseball in home runs given up (91 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Garza makes his first start of the season for the Red Sox.
  • The 29-year-old right-hander has 12 appearances out of the bullpen this season.
  • In 12 appearances this season, he has compiled a 3.46 ERA and averages 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings while opposing batters are hitting .204 against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.