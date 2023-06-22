Wondering who will be pitching to start today's MLB action? Below you'll find a list of every probable starting pitcher matchup on Thursday, including Bryce Elder and the Braves going up against Aaron Nola and the Phillies.

Keep scrolling to find the probable pitcher matchups for every game on the schedule for June 22.

Today's Probable Starting Pitchers

Diamondbacks at Nationals Probable Pitchers

The Arizona Diamondbacks will send Tommy Henry (3-1) to the mound as they play the Nationals, who will give the start to Jake Irvin (1-3) when the clubs meet on Thursday.

ARI: Henry WSH: Irvin 11 (56 IP) Games/IP 8 (36 IP) 4.66 ERA 5.50 5.8 K/9 6.8

Vegas Odds for Diamondbacks at Nationals

ARI Odds to Win: -150

-150 WSH Odds to Win: +125

+125 Total: 9.5 runs

Braves at Phillies Probable Pitchers

The Atlanta Braves will send Elder (5-1) to the mound as they play the Phillies, who will counter with Nola (6-5) for the matchup between the teams on Thursday.

ATL: Elder PHI: Nola 14 (83 IP) Games/IP 15 (94.2 IP) 2.60 ERA 4.66 7.5 K/9 8.8

Vegas Odds for Braves at Phillies

ATL Odds to Win: -115

-115 PHI Odds to Win: -105

-105 Total: 8.5 runs

Athletics at Guardians Probable Pitchers

The Oakland Athletics will send JP Sears (1-4) to the mound as they play the Guardians, who will counter with Logan Allen (3-2) for the game between the teams Thursday.

OAK: Sears CLE: Allen 14 (76.1 IP) Games/IP 10 (54.2 IP) 4.24 ERA 3.95 8.5 K/9 8.7

Vegas Odds for Athletics at Guardians

CLE Odds to Win: -185

-185 OAK Odds to Win: +150

+150 Total: 8 runs

Red Sox at Twins Probable Pitchers

The Boston Red Sox will send Justin Garza (0-1) to the mound as they take on the Twins, who will counter with Joe Ryan (7-4) when the clubs play Thursday.

BOS: Garza MIN: Ryan 12 (13 IP) Games/IP 14 (84.2 IP) 3.46 ERA 3.30 8.3 K/9 9.7

Vegas Odds for Red Sox at Twins

MIN Odds to Win: -150

-150 BOS Odds to Win: +125

+125 Total: 9 runs

Padres at Giants Probable Pitchers

The San Diego Padres will send Blake Snell (3-6) to the mound as they take on the Giants, who will give the start to Alex Wood (2-1) when the clubs face off on Thursday.

SD: Snell SF: Wood 14 (75 IP) Games/IP 9 (35 IP) 3.60 ERA 4.11 11.2 K/9 8.7

Vegas Odds for Padres at Giants

SD Odds to Win: -125

-125 SF Odds to Win: +105

+105 Total: 8.5 runs

Pirates at Marlins Probable Pitchers

The Pittsburgh Pirates will send Mitch Keller (8-3) to the mound as they play the Marlins, who will look to Braxton Garrett (3-2) when the clubs play on Thursday.

PIT: Keller MIA: Garrett 15 (92 IP) Games/IP 14 (69.2 IP) 3.62 ERA 3.88 10.6 K/9 9.9

Vegas Odds for Pirates at Marlins

MIA Odds to Win: -135

-135 PIT Odds to Win: +110

+110 Total: 7.5 runs

Royals at Rays Probable Pitchers

The Kansas City Royals will send Jose Cuas (3-0) to the hill as they take on the Rays, who will give the start to Shane McClanahan (11-1) when the teams meet Thursday.

KC: Cuas TB: McClanahan 32 (30.1 IP) Games/IP 15 (89.1 IP) 4.15 ERA 2.12 11.6 K/9 9.8

Vegas Odds for Royals at Rays

TB Odds to Win: -400

-400 KC Odds to Win: +300

+300 Total: 7.5 runs

Mariners at Yankees Probable Pitchers

The Seattle Mariners will send Bryan Woo (0-1) to the hill as they play the Yankees, who will counter with Domingo German (4-4) when the teams face off on Thursday.

SEA: Woo NYY: Germán 3 (12.1 IP) Games/IP 13 (69 IP) 7.30 ERA 4.30 14.6 K/9 8.5

Vegas Odds for Mariners at Yankees

NYY Odds to Win: -120

-120 SEA Odds to Win: +100

+100 Total: 7.5 runs

