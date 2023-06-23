Michael A. Taylor, with a slugging percentage of .344 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins versus the Detroit Tigers, with Joey Wentz on the hill, June 23 at 6:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Red Sox.

Michael A. Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Friday, June 23, 2023

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Joey Wentz

Joey Wentz TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Michael A. Taylor At The Plate

Taylor is batting .218 with nine doubles, 10 home runs and nine walks.

Taylor has picked up a hit in 53.1% of his 64 games this year, with at least two hits in 10.9% of those games.

He has hit a long ball in nine games this year (14.1%), leaving the park in 4.8% of his chances at the plate.

Taylor has an RBI in 16 of 64 games this season, with multiple RBI in six of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 20 games this year (31.3%), including multiple runs in three games.

Michael A. Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 36 GP 28 .218 AVG .217 .246 OBP .283 .427 SLG .410 11 XBH 8 6 HR 4 15 RBI 10 41/3 K/BB 30/6 5 SB 2

Tigers Pitching Rankings