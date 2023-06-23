Willi Castro -- with a slugging percentage of .278 in his past 10 games (including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins versus the Detroit Tigers, with Joey Wentz on the mound, on June 23 at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Red Sox.

Willi Castro Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Friday, June 23, 2023

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Joey Wentz TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Discover More About This Game

Willi Castro At The Plate

Castro is hitting .248 with eight doubles, five home runs and seven walks.

Castro has gotten a hit in 29 of 50 games this year (58.0%), with at least two hits on 10 occasions (20.0%).

He has homered in 8.0% of his games in 2023, and 2.8% of his trips to the plate.

In 11 games this season (22.0%), Castro has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in 22 games this year (44.0%), including four multi-run games (8.0%).

Willi Castro Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 28 GP 22 .241 AVG .256 .304 OBP .301 .422 SLG .359 9 XBH 4 3 HR 2 9 RBI 5 27/5 K/BB 24/2 5 SB 6

Tigers Pitching Rankings