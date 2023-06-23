Today's WNBA schedule has two quality competitions in store. Among those games is the New York Liberty playing the Atlanta Dream.

Today's WNBA Games

The Atlanta Dream play the New York Liberty

The Liberty hope to pick up a road win at the Dream on Friday at 7:30 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: ION

Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

Records and Stats

ATL Record: 5-6

5-6 NYL Record: 7-3

7-3 ATL Stats: 84.5 PPG (fourth in WNBA), 86.4 Opp. PPG (11th)

84.5 PPG (fourth in WNBA), 86.4 Opp. PPG (11th) NYL Stats: 85.6 PPG (second in WNBA), 79.1 Opp. PPG (fifth)

Players to Watch

ATL Key Player: Cheyenne Parker (15.7 PPG, 7.7 RPG, 1.6 APG)

Cheyenne Parker (15.7 PPG, 7.7 RPG, 1.6 APG) NYL Key Player: Breanna Stewart (23.9 PPG, 10.8 RPG, 4.0 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: -8

-8 NYL Odds to Win: -365

-365 ATL Odds to Win: +278

+278 Total: 170.5 points

The Los Angeles Sparks host the Dallas Wings

The Wings hit the road the Sparks on Friday at 10:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: ION

Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

LAS Record: 5-7

5-7 DAL Record: 6-6

6-6 LAS Stats: 78.9 PPG (seventh in WNBA), 78.6 Opp. PPG (fourth)

78.9 PPG (seventh in WNBA), 78.6 Opp. PPG (fourth) DAL Stats: 85.5 PPG (third in WNBA), 85.5 Opp. PPG (10th)

Players to Watch

LAS Key Player: Nneka Ogwumike (19.6 PPG, 9.7 RPG, 3.6 APG)

Nneka Ogwumike (19.6 PPG, 9.7 RPG, 3.6 APG) DAL Key Player: Satou Sabally (20.0 PPG, 10.4 RPG, 3.2 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: -1

-1 DAL Odds to Win: -115

-115 LAS Odds to Win: -107

-107 Total: 162.5 points

