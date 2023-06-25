The Minnesota Twins and Joey Gallo (.345 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starting pitcher Michael Lorenzen and the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, Sunday at 12:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Tigers.

Joey Gallo Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Sunday, June 25, 2023

Game Time: 12:10 PM ET

Stadium: Comerica Park

Tigers Starter: Michael Lorenzen

TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +280)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +280) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Joey Gallo At The Plate

Gallo has seven doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 27 walks while batting .180.

Gallo has reached base via a hit in 24 games this season (of 56 played), and had multiple hits in five of those games.

In 11 games this year, he has gone deep (19.6%, and 6.1% of his trips to the dish).

In 13 games this year (23.2%), Gallo has picked up an RBI, and in six of those games (10.7%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

In 19 games this year (33.9%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Joey Gallo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 30 GP 25 .198 AVG .158 .318 OBP .281 .451 SLG .447 12 XBH 8 5 HR 7 12 RBI 13 41/15 K/BB 35/12 0 SB 0

