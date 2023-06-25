Michael A. Taylor -- .133 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins against the Detroit Tigers, with Michael Lorenzen on the mound, on June 25 at 12:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Tigers.

Michael A. Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

  • Game Day: Sunday, June 25, 2023
  • Game Time: 12:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Comerica Park
  • Tigers Starter: Michael Lorenzen
  • TV Channel: BSDET
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Explore More About This Game

Michael A. Taylor At The Plate

  • Taylor is hitting .211 with nine doubles, 10 home runs and nine walks.
  • In 51.5% of his 66 games this season, Taylor has picked up at least one hit. He's also had seven multi-hit games.
  • He has hit a home run in 13.6% of his games this season, and 4.7% of his trips to the dish.
  • Taylor has picked up an RBI in 16 games this year (24.2%), with two or more RBI in six of those contests (9.1%).
  • He has scored in 30.3% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 4.5%.

Michael A. Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
36 GP 30
.218 AVG .202
.246 OBP .265
.427 SLG .382
11 XBH 8
6 HR 4
15 RBI 10
41/3 K/BB 34/6
5 SB 2

Tigers Pitching Rankings

  • The Tigers pitching staff is 21st in MLB with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Tigers' 4.40 team ERA ranks 20th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Tigers pitchers combine to rank 20th in baseball in home runs given up (91 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Lorenzen (2-5) takes the mound for the Tigers in his 13th start of the season. He's put together a 4.00 ERA in 72 2/3 innings pitched, with 54 strikeouts.
  • His most recent time out came on Tuesday against the Kansas City Royals, when the right-hander threw six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing six hits.
  • In 12 games this season, the 31-year-old has an ERA of 4.00, with 6.8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .238 against him.
