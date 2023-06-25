The Minnesota Twins visit the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park on Sunday at 12:10 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds for Carlos Correa, Spencer Torkelson and others in this matchup.

Twins vs. Tigers Game Info

When: Sunday, June 25, 2023 at 12:10 PM ET

Sunday, June 25, 2023 at 12:10 PM ET Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan

Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan How to Watch on TV: BSDET

MLB Props Today: Minnesota Twins

Bailey Ober Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Ober Stats

The Twins' Bailey Ober (4-4) will make his 12th start of the season.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his third consecutive quality start.

Ober will look to finish five or more innings for the 12th start in a row.

He has two appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 11 chances this season.

Ober Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Red Sox Jun. 20 6.0 8 3 3 4 0 vs. Brewers Jun. 14 6.0 6 2 2 7 1 at Rays Jun. 8 5.1 3 4 3 7 2 vs. Guardians Jun. 2 6.0 4 0 0 3 0 vs. Blue Jays May. 28 5.0 5 2 2 7 1

Carlos Correa Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Correa Stats

Correa has 57 hits with 15 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs, 29 walks and 37 RBI.

He has a .220/.298/.421 slash line on the year.

Correa has recorded at least one hit in three straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .250 with two home runs and three RBI.

Correa Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Tigers Jun. 24 2-for-4 1 1 1 5 at Tigers Jun. 23 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 vs. Red Sox Jun. 22 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 vs. Red Sox Jun. 21 0-for-4 0 0 1 0 vs. Red Sox Jun. 20 1-for-3 0 0 0 1

MLB Props Today: Detroit Tigers

Spencer Torkelson Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Torkelson Stats

Torkelson has recorded 63 hits with 17 doubles, eight home runs and 30 walks. He has driven in 34 runs with two stolen bases.

He has a .225/.304/.371 slash line so far this year.

Torkelson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Twins Jun. 24 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Twins Jun. 23 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Royals Jun. 21 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Royals Jun. 20 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Royals Jun. 19 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Javier Báez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Báez Stats

Javier Baez has 10 doubles, three triples, five home runs, 12 walks and 37 RBI (65 total hits). He's also stolen five bases.

He has a .232/.272/.343 slash line on the year.

Báez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Twins Jun. 24 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Twins Jun. 23 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Royals Jun. 21 2-for-4 1 0 2 2 0 vs. Royals Jun. 20 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Twins Jun. 18 2-for-4 1 0 1 4 0

