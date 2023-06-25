The Minnesota Twins (39-39) and Detroit Tigers (33-42) play a rubber match on Sunday at 12:10 PM ET, with the series deadlocked at 1-1.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Twins will send Bailey Ober (4-4) to the mound, while Michael Lorenzen (2-5) will answer the bell for the Tigers.

Twins vs. Tigers Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, June 25, 2023

Sunday, June 25, 2023 Time: 12:10 PM ET

12:10 PM ET TV: BSDET

BSDET Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Ober - MIN (4-4, 2.83 ERA) vs Lorenzen - DET (2-5, 4.00 ERA)

Discover More About This Game

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Bailey Ober

Ober (4-4) will take to the mound for the Twins and make his 12th start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Tuesday, when he gave up three earned runs and allowed eight hits in six innings against the Boston Red Sox.

The 27-year-old has pitched in 11 games this season with an ERA of 2.83, a 4.14 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.021.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his third consecutive quality start.

Ober has 11 starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has made 11 appearances and finished two of them without allowing an earned run.

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Michael Lorenzen

Lorenzen (2-5) takes the mound first for the Tigers in his 13th start of the season. He has a 4.00 ERA in 72 2/3 innings pitched, with 54 strikeouts.

His last appearance was on Tuesday against the Kansas City Royals, when the right-hander threw six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing six hits.

The 31-year-old has an ERA of 4.00, with 6.8 strikeouts per nine innings in 12 games this season. Opponents are hitting .238 against him.

Lorenzen enters the matchup with six quality starts under his belt this year.

Lorenzen will try to pitch five or more innings for his 12th straight appearance. He's averaging six frames per outing.

In three of his 12 total appearances this season he has not surrendered an earned run.

