Carlos Correa Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Braves - June 26
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 9:23 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Carlos Correa, with a slugging percentage of .350 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins against the Atlanta Braves, with Spencer Strider on the mound, June 26 at 7:20 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-5) against the Tigers.
Carlos Correa Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Monday, June 26, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Braves Starter: Spencer Strider
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Explore More About This Game
Carlos Correa At The Plate
- Correa has an OPS of .705, fueled by an OBP of .293 and a team-best slugging percentage of .413 this season.
- Correa has picked up a hit in 64.7% of his 68 games this season, with more than one hit in 17.6% of those games.
- He has hit a long ball in 16.2% of his games in 2023 (11 of 68), and 3.7% of his trips to the dish.
- Correa has driven home a run in 22 games this season (32.4%), including more than one RBI in 14.7% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on four occasions..
- He has scored in 21 games this year (30.9%), including multiple runs in three games.
Carlos Correa Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|36
|.220
|AVG
|.213
|.289
|OBP
|.296
|.407
|SLG
|.418
|13
|XBH
|15
|4
|HR
|7
|18
|RBI
|19
|32/12
|K/BB
|39/17
|0
|SB
|0
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Braves has a collective 9.7 K/9, the first-best in the league.
- The Braves have a 3.87 team ERA that ranks ninth among all league pitching staffs.
- The Braves rank 15th in baseball in home runs surrendered (86 total, 1.1 per game).
- Strider gets the start for the Braves, his 16th of the season. He is 8-2 with a 4.04 ERA and 136 strikeouts in 84 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Tuesday, the righty went six innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, giving up one earned run while surrendering eight hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 24-year-old's 4.04 ERA ranks 39th, 1.146 WHIP ranks 25th, and 14.5 K/9 ranks first.
