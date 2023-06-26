Joey Gallo Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Braves - June 26
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Joey Gallo, with a slugging percentage of .276 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins versus the Atlanta Braves, with Spencer Strider on the hill, June 26 at 7:20 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Tigers.
Joey Gallo Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Monday, June 26, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Braves Starter: Spencer Strider
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +240)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Joey Gallo At The Plate
- Gallo is hitting .176 with seven doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 27 walks.
- Gallo has reached base via a hit in 24 games this season (of 57 played), and had multiple hits in five of those games.
- He has gone deep in 19.3% of his games this season, and 6% of his plate appearances.
- In 22.8% of his games this year, Gallo has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 10.5% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- In 19 games this year (33.3%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Joey Gallo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|30
|GP
|26
|.198
|AVG
|.152
|.318
|OBP
|.272
|.451
|SLG
|.430
|12
|XBH
|8
|5
|HR
|7
|12
|RBI
|13
|41/15
|K/BB
|37/12
|0
|SB
|0
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Braves has a collective 9.7 K/9, the first-best in the league.
- The Braves have the ninth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.87).
- Braves pitchers combine to give up 86 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 15th in the league).
- The Braves will send Strider (8-2) to the mound for his 16th start of the season. He is 8-2 with a 4.04 ERA and 136 strikeouts through 84 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Tuesday against the Philadelphia Phillies, the right-hander threw six innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering eight hits.
- The 24-year-old's 4.04 ERA ranks 39th, 1.146 WHIP ranks 25th, and 14.5 K/9 ranks first among qualifying pitchers this season.
