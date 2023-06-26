On Monday, Max Kepler (hitting .259 in his past 10 games) and the Minnesota Twins face the Atlanta Braves, whose starting pitcher will be Spencer Strider. First pitch is at 7:20 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-1) against the Tigers.

Max Kepler Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Monday, June 26, 2023

Monday, June 26, 2023 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Truist Park

Braves Starter: Spencer Strider

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Read More About This Game

Max Kepler At The Plate

Kepler has five doubles, 10 home runs and 14 walks while hitting .207.

Kepler has gotten a hit in 24 of 49 games this year (49.0%), including nine multi-hit games (18.4%).

Looking at the 49 games he has played this season, he's went deep in 10 of them (20.4%), and in 5.5% of his trips to the plate.

Kepler has picked up an RBI in 16 games this season (32.7%), with two or more RBI in six of those contests (12.2%).

He has scored in 17 games this year (34.7%), including multiple runs in four games.

Max Kepler Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 22 GP 26 .247 AVG .176 .305 OBP .257 .452 SLG .396 7 XBH 8 4 HR 6 11 RBI 12 19/6 K/BB 22/8 0 SB 0

Braves Pitching Rankings