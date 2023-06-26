On Monday, Michael A. Taylor (hitting .067 in his past 10 games) and the Minnesota Twins play the Atlanta Braves, whose starting pitcher will be Spencer Strider. First pitch is at 7:20 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Tigers.

Michael A. Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Monday, June 26, 2023

Monday, June 26, 2023 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Braves Starter: Spencer Strider

Spencer Strider TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +115)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +400) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +240)

Michael A. Taylor At The Plate

Taylor is hitting .207 with nine doubles, 10 home runs and nine walks.

Taylor has gotten a hit in 34 of 67 games this season (50.7%), with more than one hit on seven occasions (10.4%).

He has hit a long ball in 13.4% of his games in 2023, and 4.6% of his trips to the dish.

In 16 games this year (23.9%), Taylor has picked up an RBI, and in six of those games (9.0%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored at least once 20 times this year (29.9%), including three games with multiple runs (4.5%).

Michael A. Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 36 GP 31 .218 AVG .194 .246 OBP .255 .427 SLG .366 11 XBH 8 6 HR 4 15 RBI 10 41/3 K/BB 34/6 5 SB 2

Braves Pitching Rankings