The Minnesota Twins, including Byron Buxton (.226 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 77 points below season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Bryce Elder and the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park, Tuesday at 7:20 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-1) against the Braves.

Byron Buxton Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Tuesday, June 27, 2023

Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

Stadium: Truist Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Braves Starter: Bryce Elder

Bryce Elder TV Channel: TBS

TBS Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Byron Buxton At The Plate

Buxton leads Minnesota with 45 hits and an OBP of .303 this season.

Buxton has picked up a hit in 32 of 62 games this season, with multiple hits 13 times.

He has homered in 19.4% of his games in 2023, and 5.2% of his trips to the plate.

Buxton has picked up an RBI in 25.8% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 12.9% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in three contests.

He has scored in 28 games this season (45.2%), including multiple runs in seven games.

Byron Buxton Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 35 GP 27 .217 AVG .189 .279 OBP .333 .512 SLG .333 16 XBH 8 11 HR 2 22 RBI 5 43/9 K/BB 35/19 2 SB 4

