Carlos Correa Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Braves - June 27
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 4:27 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Carlos Correa, with a slugging percentage of .350 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins versus the Atlanta Braves, with Bryce Elder on the hill, June 27 at 7:20 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Braves.
Carlos Correa Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 27, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Braves Starter: Bryce Elder
- TV Channel: TBS
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Carlos Correa At The Plate
- Correa has an OPS of .695, fueled by an OBP of .289 and a team-best slugging percentage of .407 this season.
- Correa has gotten at least one hit in 63.8% of his games this season (44 of 69), with at least two hits 12 times (17.4%).
- Looking at the 69 games he has played this season, he's homered in 11 of them (15.9%), and in 3.7% of his trips to the dish.
- Correa has picked up an RBI in 31.9% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 14.5% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in four contests.
- In 30.4% of his games this year (21 of 69), he has scored, and in three of those games (4.3%) he has scored more than once.
Carlos Correa Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|37
|.220
|AVG
|.207
|.289
|OBP
|.288
|.407
|SLG
|.407
|13
|XBH
|15
|4
|HR
|7
|18
|RBI
|19
|32/12
|K/BB
|40/17
|0
|SB
|0
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The Braves pitching staff ranks second in the league with a collective 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Braves have a 3.83 team ERA that ranks eighth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Braves pitchers combine to give up 87 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 16th in the league).
- Elder makes the start for the Braves, his 16th of the season. He is 5-1 with a 2.40 ERA and 75 strikeouts through 90 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Thursday, the righty threw seven scoreless innings against the Philadelphia Phillies while surrendering three hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 24-year-old ranks third in ERA (2.40), 18th in WHIP (1.111), and 52nd in K/9 (7.5).
