Kyle Farmer Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Braves - June 27
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 4:27 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Minnesota Twins, including Kyle Farmer (.154 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Bryce Elder and the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park, Tuesday at 7:20 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Braves.
Kyle Farmer Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 27, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Braves Starter: Bryce Elder
- TV Channel: TBS
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Kyle Farmer At The Plate
- Farmer has five doubles, four home runs and 10 walks while hitting .250.
- In 53.1% of his games this year (26 of 49), Farmer has picked up at least one hit, and in nine of those games (18.4%) he recorded at least two.
- He has gone deep in 8.2% of his games this year, and 2.4% of his plate appearances.
- In 22.4% of his games this year, Farmer has picked up at least one RBI. In three of those games (6.1%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 21 of 49 games this year, and more than once 3 times.
Kyle Farmer Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|29
|GP
|20
|.258
|AVG
|.237
|.337
|OBP
|.270
|.398
|SLG
|.305
|7
|XBH
|2
|3
|HR
|1
|9
|RBI
|7
|27/7
|K/BB
|17/3
|0
|SB
|1
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Braves has a collective 9.7 K/9, the second-best in the league.
- The Braves have the eighth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.83).
- Braves pitchers combine to give up 87 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 16th in baseball).
- Elder (5-1) takes the mound for the Braves in his 16th start of the season. He's put together a 2.40 ERA in 90 2/3 innings pitched, with 75 strikeouts.
- The right-hander last appeared on Thursday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he tossed seven scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
- The 24-year-old's 2.40 ERA ranks third, 1.111 WHIP ranks 18th, and 7.5 K/9 ranks 52nd among qualifying pitchers this season.
