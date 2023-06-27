On Tuesday, Max Kepler (.367 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 89 points above season-long percentage) and the Minnesota Twins play the Atlanta Braves, whose starting pitcher will be Bryce Elder. First pitch is at 7:20 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Braves.

Max Kepler Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Tuesday, June 27, 2023 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Braves Starter: Bryce Elder

Bryce Elder TV Channel: TBS

TBS Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Discover More About This Game

Max Kepler At The Plate

Kepler is batting .204 with five doubles, 10 home runs and 15 walks.

Kepler has reached base via a hit in 24 games this season (of 50 played), and had multiple hits in nine of those games.

He has hit a home run in 10 games this year (20.0%), homering in 5.3% of his trips to the dish.

In 32.0% of his games this year, Kepler has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 12.0% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 17 games this year, with multiple runs four times.

Max Kepler Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 22 GP 27 .247 AVG .170 .305 OBP .257 .452 SLG .383 7 XBH 8 4 HR 6 11 RBI 12 19/6 K/BB 22/9 0 SB 0

Braves Pitching Rankings