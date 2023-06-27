Tuesday's game between the Atlanta Braves (51-27) and Minnesota Twins (40-40) matching up at Truist Park has a projected final score of 4-3 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Braves, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will start at 7:20 PM ET on June 27.

The Braves will give the nod to Bryce Elder (5-1) against the Twins and Joe Ryan (8-4).

Twins vs. Braves Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, June 27, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET

Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia How to Watch on TV: TBS

TBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Twins vs. Braves Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Braves 4, Twins 3.

Total Prediction for Twins vs. Braves

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

Twins Performance Insights

The Twins have been the underdog just one time in the past 10 contests and lost that game.

When it comes to the total, Minnesota and its foes are 5-5-0 in its last 10 contests.

The Twins' previous 10 games have not had a spread posted by oddsmakers.

The Twins have won in nine, or 32.1%, of the 28 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, Minnesota has come away with a win three times in nine chances when named as an underdog of at least +125 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Twins have a 44.4% chance of walking away with the win.

The offense for Minnesota is the No. 18 offense in the majors, scoring 4.3 runs per game (341 total runs).

The Twins have pitched to a 3.65 ERA this season, which ranks third in baseball.

Twins Schedule