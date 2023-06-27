Royce Lewis and Eddie Rosario hit the field when the Minnesota Twins and Atlanta Braves meet on Tuesday at Truist Park.

Twins vs. Braves Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, June 27, 2023

Tuesday, June 27, 2023 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV Channel: TBS

TBS Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Twins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Twins' 104 home runs rank seventh in Major League Baseball.

Fueled by 241 extra-base hits, Minnesota ranks 18th in MLB with a .400 slugging percentage this season.

The Twins' .231 batting average ranks 25th in the league this season.

Minnesota has scored the 18th-most runs in the majors this season with 341 (4.3 per game).

The Twins have an on-base percentage of .308 this season, which ranks 23rd in the league.

The Twins rank last in strikeouts per game (10.2) among MLB offenses.

Minnesota strikes out 9.6 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, third-best in MLB.

Minnesota pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.65 ERA this year, third-best in baseball.

The Twins have a combined 1.179 WHIP as a pitching staff, first-lowest in MLB.

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher

The Twins will send Joe Ryan (8-4) to the mound for his 16th start this season.

The right-hander did not allow a run in nine innings pitched on Thursday in his last outing, a matchup with the Boston Red Sox.

He has started 15 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in 11 of them.

Ryan will look to pitch five or more innings for the fifth start in a row.

He has three appearances with no earned runs allowed in 15 chances this season.

Twins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Twins Starter Opponent Starter 6/22/2023 Red Sox W 6-0 Home Joe Ryan Justin Garza 6/23/2023 Tigers W 4-1 Away Kenta Maeda Joey Wentz 6/24/2023 Tigers L 3-2 Away Pablo Lopez Reese Olson 6/25/2023 Tigers W 6-3 Away Bailey Ober Michael Lorenzen 6/26/2023 Braves L 4-1 Away Sonny Gray Spencer Strider 6/27/2023 Braves - Away Joe Ryan Bryce Elder 6/28/2023 Braves - Away Kenta Maeda Mike Soroka 6/30/2023 Orioles - Away Pablo Lopez Dean Kremer 7/1/2023 Orioles - Away Bailey Ober Kyle Bradish 7/2/2023 Orioles - Away Sonny Gray Cole Irvin 7/3/2023 Royals - Home Joe Ryan -

