Royce Lewis Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Braves - June 28
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Minnesota Twins, including Royce Lewis and his .588 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three extra-base hits but no home run), battle starting pitcher Kolby Allard and the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park, Wednesday at 12:20 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Braves.
Royce Lewis Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 28, 2023
- Game Time: 12:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Braves Starter: Kolby Allard
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Royce Lewis At The Plate
- Lewis is hitting .333 with two doubles, four home runs and three walks.
- Lewis is batting .421 with one homer during his last games and is on an eight-game hitting streak.
- Lewis has had a hit in 17 of 23 games this year (73.9%), including multiple hits six times (26.1%).
- He has gone deep in 17.4% of his games this year, and 4.5% of his chances at the plate.
- In nine games this year (39.1%), Lewis has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (13.0%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored at least once 10 times this season (43.5%), including one multi-run game.
Royce Lewis Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|10
|.250
|AVG
|.425
|.283
|OBP
|.452
|.409
|SLG
|.600
|3
|XBH
|3
|2
|HR
|2
|5
|RBI
|9
|13/2
|K/BB
|10/1
|1
|SB
|0
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Braves pitching staff ranks second in the league.
- The Braves' 3.81 team ERA ranks eighth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Braves pitchers combine to rank 15th in baseball in home runs allowed (87 total, 1.1 per game).
- Allard starts for the first time this season for the Braves.
- When he last appeared on Wednesday, Oct. 5, the 25-year-old lefty came out of the bullpen and went four innings against the New York Yankees.
- Over his 10 appearances last season he put together a 1-2 record, had a 7.29 ERA, and a 1.286 WHIP.
