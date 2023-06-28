The Minnesota Twins, including Royce Lewis and his .588 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three extra-base hits but no home run), battle starting pitcher Kolby Allard and the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park, Wednesday at 12:20 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Braves.

Royce Lewis Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Wednesday, June 28, 2023

Wednesday, June 28, 2023 Game Time: 12:20 PM ET

12:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Truist Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Braves Starter: Kolby Allard

Kolby Allard TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Looking to place a prop bet on Royce Lewis? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Royce Lewis At The Plate

Lewis is hitting .333 with two doubles, four home runs and three walks.

Lewis is batting .421 with one homer during his last games and is on an eight-game hitting streak.

Lewis has had a hit in 17 of 23 games this year (73.9%), including multiple hits six times (26.1%).

He has gone deep in 17.4% of his games this year, and 4.5% of his chances at the plate.

In nine games this year (39.1%), Lewis has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (13.0%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored at least once 10 times this season (43.5%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Royce Lewis Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 10 .250 AVG .425 .283 OBP .452 .409 SLG .600 3 XBH 3 2 HR 2 5 RBI 9 13/2 K/BB 10/1 1 SB 0

Braves Pitching Rankings