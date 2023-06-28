On Wednesday, Willi Castro (.258 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero home runs) and the Minnesota Twins face the Atlanta Braves, whose starting pitcher will be Kolby Allard. First pitch is at 12:20 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-1) against the Braves.

Willi Castro Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

12:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Braves Starter: Kolby Allard

Kolby Allard TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Willi Castro At The Plate

Castro is hitting .249 with eight doubles, five home runs and 10 walks.

Castro has gotten a hit in 31 of 55 games this year (56.4%), with multiple hits on 11 occasions (20.0%).

In four games this season, he has homered (7.3%, and 2.6% of his trips to the plate).

In 12 games this year (21.8%), Castro has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In 43.6% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had four games with multiple runs (7.3%).

Willi Castro Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 28 GP 27 .241 AVG .256 .304 OBP .316 .422 SLG .344 9 XBH 4 3 HR 2 9 RBI 6 27/5 K/BB 25/5 5 SB 7

