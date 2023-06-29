Which hurlers are expected to start for their respective teams on Thursday? Keep scrolling for a complete list of the day's probable pitcher matchups, including a game that has the Giants' Logan Webb taking on the Blue Jays' Chris Bassitt.

Read on to find the probable pitcher matchups for every contest on the schedule for June 29.

Today's Probable Starting Pitchers

Padres at Pirates Probable Pitchers

The San Diego Padres will send Joe Musgrove (6-2) to the hill as they play the Pirates, who will give the start to Luis Ortiz (2-3) for the game between the teams on Thursday.

SD: Musgrove PIT: Ortiz 11 (60.1 IP) Games/IP 9 (45.2 IP) 3.88 ERA 3.74 8.2 K/9 6.1

Vegas Odds for Padres at Pirates

SD Odds to Win: -200

-200 PIT Odds to Win: +165

+165 Total: 8.5 runs

Tigers at Rangers Probable Pitchers

The Detroit Tigers will send Reese Olson (1-2) to the bump as they take on the Rangers, who will look to Jon Gray (6-3) for the game between the teams on Thursday.

DET: Olson TEX: Gray 5 (24.2 IP) Games/IP 14 (81 IP) 4.74 ERA 2.89 10.2 K/9 7.7

Guardians at Royals Probable Pitchers

The Cleveland Guardians will send Shane Bieber (5-5) to the hill as they face the Royals, who will give the start to Zack Greinke (1-8) when the teams play Thursday.

CLE: Bieber KC: Greinke 16 (100 IP) Games/IP 16 (81.1 IP) 3.69 ERA 4.87 6.9 K/9 6.8

Vegas Odds for Guardians at Royals

CLE Odds to Win: -160

-160 KC Odds to Win: +135

+135 Total: 9 runs

Yankees at Athletics Probable Pitchers

The New York Yankees will send Clarke Schmidt (2-6) to the hill as they play the Athletics, who will give the start to James Kaprielian (2-6) for the game between the clubs on Thursday.

NYY: Schmidt OAK: Kaprielian 16 (77 IP) Games/IP 14 (61 IP) 4.32 ERA 6.34 8.9 K/9 8.4

Rays at Diamondbacks Probable Pitchers

The Tampa Bay Rays will send Yonny Chirinos (3-3) to the mound as they take on the Diamondbacks, who will hand the ball to Brandon Pfaadt (0-0) for the matchup between the teams Thursday.

TB: Chirinos ARI: Pfaadt 11 (48.1 IP) Games/IP 0 (0 IP) 3.91 ERA - 4.3 K/9 -

White Sox at Angels Probable Pitchers

The Chicago White Sox will send Lance Lynn (4-8) to the mound as they take on the Angels, who will look to Patrick Sandoval (4-6) when the clubs play on Thursday.

CHW: Lynn LAA: Sandoval 16 (90 IP) Games/IP 14 (75.2 IP) 6.40 ERA 4.16 10.9 K/9 6.8

Vegas Odds for White Sox at Angels

LAA Odds to Win: -155

-155 CHW Odds to Win: +125

+125 Total: 9 runs

Marlins at Red Sox Probable Pitchers

The Miami Marlins will send Jesus Luzardo (6-5) to the hill as they take on the Red Sox, who will hand the ball to Brayan Bello (5-4) when the teams face off Thursday.

MIA: Luzardo BOS: Bello 16 (90.2 IP) Games/IP 12 (66 IP) 3.77 ERA 3.27 10.2 K/9 8.5

Vegas Odds for Marlins at Red Sox

BOS Odds to Win: -125

-125 MIA Odds to Win: +105

+105 Total: 9 runs

Giants at Blue Jays Probable Pitchers

The San Francisco Giants will send Webb (7-7) to the hill as they play the Blue Jays, who will counter with Bassitt (7-5) when the teams meet Thursday.

SF: Webb TOR: Bassitt 17 (110.1 IP) Games/IP 16 (93.2 IP) 3.67 ERA 4.32 8.6 K/9 7.8

Brewers at Mets Probable Pitchers

The Milwaukee Brewers will send Adrian Houser (2-2) to the hill as they take on the Mets, who will hand the ball to Max Scherzer (7-2) when the clubs meet on Thursday.

MIL: Houser NYM: Scherzer 9 (40.1 IP) Games/IP 13 (70.2 IP) 4.02 ERA 3.95 5.6 K/9 9.7

Vegas Odds for Brewers at Mets

NYM Odds to Win: -190

-190 MIL Odds to Win: +155

+155 Total: 8.5 runs

Astros at Cardinals Probable Pitchers

The Houston Astros will send J.P. France (2-3) to the mound as they play the Cardinals, who will counter with Adam Wainwright (3-2) for the game between the teams Thursday.

HOU: France STL: Wainwright 9 (53.1 IP) Games/IP 9 (46.2 IP) 3.54 ERA 6.56 7.1 K/9 4.6

Vegas Odds for Astros at Cardinals

HOU Odds to Win: -115

-115 STL Odds to Win: -105

-105 Total: 9.5 runs

Phillies at Cubs Probable Pitchers

The Philadelphia Phillies will send Taijuan Walker (8-3) to the hill as they take on the Cubs, who will look to Kyle Hendricks (3-2) when the teams play on Thursday.

PHI: Walker CHC: Hendricks 16 (83.1 IP) Games/IP 6 (34.2 IP) 4.10 ERA 2.86 7.7 K/9 4.7

Vegas Odds for Phillies at Cubs

PHI Odds to Win: -115

-115 CHC Odds to Win: -105

-105 Total: 9 runs

Dodgers at Rockies Probable Pitchers

The Los Angeles Dodgers will send Emmet Sheehan (1-0) to the bump as they face the Rockies, who will counter with Chase Anderson (0-2) when the clubs play Thursday.

LAD: Sheehan COL: Anderson 2 (12 IP) Games/IP 10 (42 IP) 1.50 ERA 5.79 5.2 K/9 6.0

Vegas Odds for Dodgers at Rockies

LAD Odds to Win: -200

-200 COL Odds to Win: +165

+165 Total: 12.5 runs

