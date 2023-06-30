Byron Buxton Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Orioles - June 30
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 4:29 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Minnesota Twins, including Byron Buxton and his .531 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Dean Kremer and the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Friday at 7:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Braves.
Byron Buxton Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Friday, June 30, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Orioles Starter: Dean Kremer
- TV Channel: MASN2
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Explore More About This Game
Byron Buxton At The Plate
- Buxton has 46 hits and an OBP of .297, both of which are tops among Minnesota hitters this season.
- Buxton has gotten at least one hit in 51.6% of his games this year (33 of 64), with multiple hits 13 times (20.3%).
- He has homered in 18.8% of his games in 2023 (12 of 64), and 5.0% of his trips to the dish.
- Buxton has picked up an RBI in 17 games this season (26.6%), with more than one RBI in eight of those games (12.5%).
- He has scored in 28 games this season (43.8%), including multiple runs in seven games.
Byron Buxton Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|35
|GP
|29
|.217
|AVG
|.184
|.279
|OBP
|.319
|.512
|SLG
|.327
|16
|XBH
|9
|11
|HR
|2
|22
|RBI
|6
|43/9
|K/BB
|38/19
|2
|SB
|4
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Orioles pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB.
- The Orioles have the 18th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.29).
- Orioles pitchers combine to surrender 95 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 19th in the league).
- Kremer (8-3) gets the starting nod for the Orioles in his 17th start of the season. He's put together a 4.50 ERA in 88 2/3 innings pitched, with 77 strikeouts.
- In his most recent appearance on Saturday, the righty threw seven innings against the Seattle Mariners, allowing three earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 27-year-old ranks 52nd in ERA (4.50), 50th in WHIP (1.364), and 46th in K/9 (7.9).
