The Baltimore Orioles and Anthony Santander ready for the first of a three-game series against Byron Buxton and the Minnesota Twins on Friday at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.

Bookmakers list the Orioles as -110 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Twins -110 moneyline odds to win. An 8.5-run over/under is set in this game.

Twins vs. Orioles Odds & Info

Date: Friday, June 30, 2023

Friday, June 30, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: MASN2

MASN2 Location: Baltimore, Maryland

Baltimore, Maryland Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds PUSH -110 -110 8.5 -115 -105 - - -

Twins Recent Betting Performance

The Twins have been underdogs three times over their past 10 games and lost every one of those contests.

In their previous 10 games with a total, the Twins and their opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on four occasions.

Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Twins' past 10 games. Minnesota's last three games have gone under the total, and the average total in that run was 9.2.

Twins Betting Records & Stats

The Twins have won in nine, or 30%, of the 30 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

Minnesota has entered 30 games this season as the underdog by -110 or more and is 9-21 in those contests.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Twins have a 52.4% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Minnesota and its opponents have gone over the total this season in 35 of its 82 opportunities.

In 11 games with a line this season, the Twins have a mark of 4-7-0 against the spread.

Twins Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 23-19 17-23 21-17 19-24 32-32 8-9

