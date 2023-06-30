On Friday, June 30 at 7:05 PM ET, the Baltimore Orioles (48-31) host the Minnesota Twins (40-42) at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Dean Kremer will get the call for the Orioles, while Pablo Lopez will take the hill for the Twins.

The Twins are listed as -105 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the favorite Orioles (-115). The over/under for the game has been set at 9 runs.

Twins vs. Orioles Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, June 30, 2023

Friday, June 30, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: MASN2

MASN2 Location: Baltimore, Maryland

Baltimore, Maryland Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards Probable Pitchers: Kremer - BAL (8-3, 4.50 ERA) vs Lopez - MIN (3-5, 4.41 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Twins vs. Orioles Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.

Looking to bet on the Twins versus Orioles game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet, such as the Twins (-105) in this matchup, means that you think the Twins will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10, you'd get $19.52 back.

Plus, there are lots of other ways to bet, such as player props (will Carlos Correa hit a homer?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. For more details on the many ways you can play, check out the BetMGM website and app.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Discover More About This Game

Twins vs. Orioles Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Orioles have been favored 39 times and won 29, or 74.4%, of those games.

The Orioles have a 29-10 record (winning 74.4% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -115 or shorter.

The implied probability of a win from Baltimore, based on the moneyline, is 53.5%.

The Orioles were the moneyline favorite for five of their last 10 games, and they went 3-2 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, Baltimore and its opponents combined to hit the over seven times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Twins have been underdogs in 30 games this season and have come away with the win nine times (30%) in those contests.

This season, the Twins have come away with a win nine times in 25 chances when named as an underdog of at least -105 or worse on the moneyline.

The Twins have played as underdogs three times over their past 10 games and lost each of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Minnesota and its opponents are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Twins vs. Orioles Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Carlos Correa - 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+195) Max Kepler 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+170) Alex Kirilloff 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+190) Royce Lewis 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+200) Michael A. Taylor 0.5 (-133) 0.5 (-133) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+300)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Twins Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +3000 12th 1st

Think the Twins can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Minnesota and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.