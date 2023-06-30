The Baltimore Orioles (48-31) host the Minnesota Twins (40-42) to start a three-game series at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, with first pitch at 7:05 PM ET on Friday. The Orioles are on the back of a series defeat to the Reds, and the Twins a series loss to the Braves.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Orioles will send Dean Kremer (8-3) to the mound, while Pablo Lopez (3-5) will answer the bell for the Twins.

Twins vs. Orioles Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, June 30, 2023

Friday, June 30, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: MASN2

MASN2 Location: Baltimore, Maryland

Baltimore, Maryland Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Kremer - BAL (8-3, 4.50 ERA) vs Lopez - MIN (3-5, 4.41 ERA)

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Pablo Lopez

Lopez gets the start for the Twins, his 17th of the season. He is 3-5 with a 4.41 ERA and 120 strikeouts in 96 2/3 innings pitched.

His most recent time out was on Saturday against the Detroit Tigers, when the right-hander tossed six innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up seven hits.

The 27-year-old has put up a 4.41 ERA and 11.3 strikeouts per nine innings during 16 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .232 to his opponents.

Lopez enters this outing with nine quality starts under his belt this year.

Lopez will try to prolong an eight-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging six innings per outing).

He has had one outing this season that he held his opponents to zero earned runs.

Orioles Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Dean Kremer

Kremer (8-3) will take the mound for the Orioles, his 17th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up three earned runs in seven innings pitched on Saturday in his last outing, a matchup with the Seattle Mariners.

The 27-year-old has an ERA of 4.50 and 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .281 in 16 games this season.

He has earned a quality start seven times in 16 starts this season.

Kremer has 13 starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has made 16 appearances and finished two of them without allowing an earned run.

Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 27-year-old's 4.50 ERA ranks 52nd, 1.364 WHIP ranks 50th, and 7.9 K/9 ranks 46th.

