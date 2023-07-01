On Saturday, Byron Buxton (.697 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four home runs) and the Minnesota Twins play the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Kyle Bradish. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET.

He collected two extra-base hits in his previous appearance (2-for-4 with a double, a home run and three RBI) against the Orioles.

Byron Buxton Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Saturday, July 1, 2023

4:05 PM ET Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Kyle Bradish TV Channel: MASN2

MASN2 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Byron Buxton At The Plate

Buxton leads Minnesota in OBP (.303) and total hits (48) this season.

Buxton has picked up a hit in 52.3% of his 65 games this season, with multiple hits in 21.5% of those games.

Looking at the 65 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in 13 of them (20.0%), and in 5.3% of his trips to the dish.

In 27.7% of his games this season, Buxton has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 13.8% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 44.6% of his games this season (29 of 65), with two or more runs eight times (12.3%).

Byron Buxton Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 35 GP 30 .217 AVG .196 .279 OBP .331 .512 SLG .373 16 XBH 11 11 HR 3 22 RBI 9 43/9 K/BB 39/20 2 SB 5

Orioles Pitching Rankings