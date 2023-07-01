On Saturday, Carlos Correa (.233 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 59 points below season-long percentage) and the Minnesota Twins play the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Kyle Bradish. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) in his last appearance against the Orioles.

Carlos Correa Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Saturday, July 1, 2023

Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Orioles Starter: Kyle Bradish

TV Channel: MASN2

MASN2 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Carlos Correa At The Plate

Correa has an OPS of .700, fueled by an OBP of .292 and a team-best slugging percentage of .408 this season.

In 64.8% of his games this year (46 of 71), Correa has picked up at least one hit, and in 13 of those games (18.3%) he recorded at least two.

He has gone deep in 11 games this year (15.5%), leaving the park in 3.6% of his chances at the plate.

Correa has driven in a run in 22 games this year (31.0%), including 10 games with more than one RBI (14.1%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 23 games this season (32.4%), including four multi-run games (5.6%).

Carlos Correa Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 32 GP 39 .220 AVG .214 .289 OBP .295 .407 SLG .409 13 XBH 16 4 HR 7 18 RBI 19 32/12 K/BB 41/17 0 SB 0

Orioles Pitching Rankings