Danielle Hunter is ready for the beginning of the 2023 campaign when the Minnesota Vikings kick off their season in Week 1 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 10 at 1:00 PM ET.

Danielle Hunter Injury Status

Hunter is currently not on the injured list.

Danielle Hunter 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 65 Tackles (12 for loss), 10.5 Sacks, 0 INT, 3 Pass Def.

Danielle Hunter 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 1 Packers 1 1 3 0 1 Week 2 @Eagles 0 0 5 0 0 Week 3 Lions 0 1 3 0 0 Week 4 @Saints 0 0 4 0 0 Week 5 Bears 1 2 6 0 0 Week 6 @Dolphins 1 2 6 0 0 Week 8 Cardinals 0 1 3 0 1 Week 9 @Commanders 2 2 7 0 0 Week 10 @Bills 1 1 2 0 0 Week 11 Cowboys 0 0 4 0 0 Week 12 Patriots 1 1 2 0 0 Week 13 Jets 0 0 3 0 1 Week 14 @Lions 0 0 2 0 0 Week 15 Colts 1.5 1 5 0 0 Week 16 Giants 2 0 7 0 0 Week 17 @Packers 0 0 1 0 0 Week 18 @Bears 0 0 2 0 0 Wild Card Giants 1 1 4 0 0

