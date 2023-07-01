Harrison Phillips: 2023 Stats & Injury News
Harrison Phillips is ready to take the gridiron on September 10 at 1:00 PM ET, when the Minnesota Vikings match up with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first week of the 2023 NFL campaign.
Harrison Phillips Injury Status
Phillips is currently not listed as injured.
Is Phillips your pick to go off in fantasy football this week? Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today!
Harrison Phillips 2022 Stats
|Defensive Stats
|59 Tackles (3.0 for loss), 1.5 Sacks, 0 INT, 1 Pass Def.
Rep Phillips and the Minnesota Vikings with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Other Vikings Players
|Kirk Cousins: Stats, Injury News & Fantasy Projections
|Justin Jefferson: Stats, Injury News & Fantasy Projections
|Marcus Davenport: Stats & Injury News
|T.J. Hockenson: Stats, Injury News & Fantasy Projections
|Danielle Hunter: Stats & Injury News
Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Harrison Phillips 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Sacks
|TFL
|Tackles
|INTs
|PD
|Week 1
|Packers
|0.0
|0.0
|3
|0
|0
|Week 2
|@Eagles
|0.5
|0.0
|3
|0
|0
|Week 3
|Lions
|0.0
|0.0
|4
|0
|0
|Week 4
|@Saints
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|0
|0
|Week 5
|Bears
|0.0
|1.0
|6
|0
|0
|Week 6
|@Dolphins
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|0
|0
|Week 8
|Cardinals
|1.0
|1.0
|4
|0
|0
|Week 9
|@Commanders
|0.0
|0.0
|4
|0
|0
|Week 10
|@Bills
|0.0
|0.0
|2
|0
|0
|Week 11
|Cowboys
|0.0
|1.0
|7
|0
|0
|Week 12
|Patriots
|0.0
|0.0
|4
|0
|0
|Week 13
|Jets
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|0
|0
|Week 14
|@Lions
|0.0
|0.0
|4
|0
|0
|Week 15
|Colts
|0.0
|0.0
|11
|0
|0
|Week 16
|Giants
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|0
|0
|Week 17
|@Packers
|0.0
|0.0
|2
|0
|1
|Week 18
|@Bears
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|0
|0
|Wild Card
|Giants
|0.0
|0.0
|3
|0
|1
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.