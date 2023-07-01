In terms of taking home the Big 12 title in 2023, the Iowa State Cyclones rank ninth in the conference, with +5000 odds. Additionally they have +25000 odds to win the College Football Playoff National Championship. In the article below, we analyze the futures odds and other relevant numbers.

Want to bet on any of Iowa State's futures options? Sign up at BetMGM using our link to unlock a new user bonus!

Iowa State Big 12 Conference and National Championship Odds

National Championship Odds: +25000 (Bet $10 to win $2500)

+25000 (Bet $10 to win $2500) Big 12 Conference Championship Odds: +5000 (Bet $10 to win $500)

+5000 (Bet $10 to win $500) Season Win Total Over/Under: Currently Unavailable

Bet on Iowa State's postseason opportunities now at BetMGM!

Iowa State 2023 Schedule

Iowa State will face the third-hardest schedule in college football, based on its opponents' combined win total last season (86). The Cyclones' schedule features 11 games against teams that finished over .500 in 2022, which includes four against teams with nine or more wins and zero against squads that totaled three or fewer wins.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Opponent Date Week Result Northern Iowa September 2 1 - Iowa September 9 2 - @ Ohio September 16 3 - Oklahoma State September 23 4 - @ Oklahoma September 30 5 - TCU October 7 6 - @ Cincinnati October 14 7 - @ Baylor October 28 9 - Kansas November 4 10 - @ BYU November 11 11 - Texas November 18 12 - @ Kansas State November 25 13 -

Rep your team with officially licensed Iowa State gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.