The Iowa State Cyclones' over/under for wins in the 2023 season, 5.5, is rather low.

Looking to place a futures bet on Iowa State's win total this season? Head to BetMGM using our link to unlock a new user bonus!

Iowa State Win Total Over/Under & Payouts

Over/Under Over Payout Under Payout Implied Probability (Over) 5.5 +115 -135 46.5%

Bet on Iowa State's win total this season now with BetMGM!

Cyclones' 2022 Performance

Iowa State sported the 82nd-ranked offense last year (369.8 yards per game), and it was even more effective on the other side of the ball, ranking fourth-best with only 285.6 yards allowed per game.

Iowa State ranked 38th in passing yards last year (261.8 per game), but it thrived on the defensive side of the ball, ranking 10th-best in FBS with 178.3 passing yards allowed per game.

Last year ISU won only one game away from home and had a 3-4 record at home.

As underdogs the Clones picked up only one victory (1-4). When favored they went 3-4.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Iowa State's Impact Players (2022)

Name Position Stats Hunter Dekkers QB 3,044 YDS (66.1%) / 19 TD / 14 INT

73 RUSH YDS / 2 RUSH TD / 6.1 RUSH YPG Xavier Hutchinson WR 107 REC / 1,171 YDS / 6 TD / 97.6 YPG Jaylin Noel WR 61 REC / 609 YDS / 3 TD / 50.8 YPG Jirehl Brock RB 445 YDS / 3 TD / 37.1 YPG / 4.5 YPC

21 REC / 113 REC YDS / 1 REC TD / 9.4 REC YPG O'Rien Vance LB 55 TKL / 6.0 TFL / 3.5 SACK Anthony Johnson Jr. DB 58 TKL / 1.0 TFL / 2 INT / 3 PD Will McDonald IV DL 36 TKL / 5.0 TFL / 5.0 SACK Gerry Vaughn LB 66 TKL / 0.0 TFL / 1.5 SACK

Cyclones' Strength of Schedule

The Cyclones are playing the third-toughest schedule this season (based on their opponents' combined win total last year).

Iowa State is playing the 44th-ranked conference schedule this season (based on its Big 12 opponents' combined win total last year).

Iowa State will play 11 games this season against teams that finished above .500 in 2022. That schedule includes four teams that put up nine or more victories and zero squads with less than four wins last season.

Iowa State 2023 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Favorite Total 1 Northern Iowa September 2 - - 2 Iowa September 9 - - 3 @ Ohio September 16 - - 4 Oklahoma State September 23 - - 5 @ Oklahoma September 30 - - 6 TCU October 7 - - 7 @ Cincinnati October 14 - - 9 @ Baylor October 28 - - 10 Kansas November 4 - - 11 @ BYU November 11 - - 12 Texas November 18 - - 13 @ Kansas State November 25 - -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.