The beginning of the 2023 NFL season is just around the corner, with Jalen Nailor and the Minnesota Vikings opening the year with a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 1:00 PM ET on September 10.

Jalen Nailor Injury Status

Nailor is currently not listed as injured.

Jalen Nailor 2022 Stats

Receiving Stats 13 TAR, 9 REC, 179 YDS, 1 TD

Jalen Nailor Fantasy Insights

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2022 Fantasy Points 23.90 334 126 2023 Projected Fantasy Points 18.25 407 154 2023 ADP - 487 166

Other Vikings Players

Jalen Nailor 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 4 @Saints 1 1 13 0 Week 11 Cowboys 3 1 15 0 Week 15 Colts 1 0 0 0 Week 17 @Packers 3 3 89 1 Week 18 @Bears 5 4 62 0

