James Lynch is ready for the start of the 2023 campaign when the Minnesota Vikings kick off their season in Week 1 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 10 at 1:00 PM ET.

James Lynch Injury Status

Lynch is currently not listed as injured.

James Lynch 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 20 Tackles (1.0 for loss), 0.0 Sacks, 0 INT, 0 Pass Def.

James Lynch 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 1 Packers 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 3 Lions 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 4 @Saints 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 5 Bears 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 6 @Dolphins 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 8 Cardinals 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 9 @Commanders 0.0 0.0 2 0 0 Week 10 @Bills 0.0 1.0 5 0 0 Week 11 Cowboys 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 12 Patriots 0.0 0.0 2 0 0 Week 13 Jets 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 14 @Lions 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 15 Colts 0.0 0.0 2 0 0 Wild Card Giants 0.0 0.0 1 0 0

