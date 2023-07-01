At +1600, Jordan Addison owns the seventh-best odds in the NFL to take home the 2023 Offensive Rookie of the Year award. All told, there are a variety of betting options, as he has two different prop bets available for 2023. We dig into them below.

Jordan Addison 2023 NFL Futures Odds

Odds Odds Rank Payout Off. POY +20000 75th Bet $100 to win $20,000 Off. ROY +1600 7th Bet $100 to win $1,600

Jordan Addison Insights

The Vikings, who were seventh in the NFL in points scored last year, attempted a pass 62.5% of the time while opting for the ground attack 37.5% of the time.

With 265.6 passing yards allowed per game on defense last season, which ranked second-worst in the NFL, Minnesota was forced to lean on its sixth-ranked passing offense (263.8 passing yards per contest) to keep it in games.

All Vikings Player Award Futures

MVP OPOY DPOY Justin Jefferson +10000 (24th in NFL) +1300 (2nd in NFL) Kirk Cousins +5000 (17th in NFL) +20000 (75th in NFL) Danielle Hunter +10000 (28th in NFL) Marcus Davenport +25000 (71st in NFL) Jordan Addison +20000 (75th in NFL) T.J. Hockenson +20000 (75th in NFL)

