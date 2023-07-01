Don't make a futures wager on the Nebraska Cornhuskers to win the 2023 Big Ten title or claim the CFP National Championship before diving into the stats below.

Want to bet on any of Nebraska's futures options? Sign up at BetMGM using our link to unlock a new user bonus!

Nebraska Big Ten Conference and National Championship Odds

National Championship Odds: +30000 (Bet $10 to win $3000)

+30000 (Bet $10 to win $3000) Big Ten Conference Championship Odds: Currently Unavailable

Currently Unavailable Season Win Total Over/Under: Currently Unavailable

Bet on Nebraska's postseason opportunities now at BetMGM!

Nebraska 2023 Schedule

Nebraska will have the 77th-ranked schedule in college football, based on its opponents' combined win total last season (69). In 2023, the Cornhuskers' schedule will include seven games against teams who had winning records a year ago, including one game against teams that collected nine or more wins and four games against squads that compiled fewer than four wins in 2022.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Opponent Date Week Result @ Minnesota August 31 1 - @ Colorado September 9 2 - Northern Illinois September 16 3 - Louisiana Tech September 23 4 - Michigan September 30 5 - @ Illinois October 6 6 - Northwestern October 21 8 - Purdue October 28 9 - @ Michigan State November 4 10 - Maryland November 11 11 - @ Wisconsin November 18 12 - Iowa November 24 13 -

Rep your team with officially licensed Nebraska gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.