Nebraska 2023 Win Total Over/Under Odds, Schedule & Stats
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 12:44 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
A strong season is unlikely for the Nebraska Cornhuskers in 2023, given their win total over/under of six.
Nebraska Win Total Over/Under & Payouts
|Over/Under
|Over Payout
|Under Payout
|Implied Probability (Over)
|6
|-130
|+110
|56.5%
Cornhuskers' 2022 Performance
- Nebraska averaged 344.2 yards per game on offense last season (102nd in FBS), and it ranked 100th defensively with 414.4 yards allowed per game.
- Nebraska totaled 220.8 passing yards per game offensively last season (80th in FBS), and it allowed 225.3 passing yards per game (69th) on the other side of the ball.
- Nebraska won only two games at home last season and two on the road.
- As underdogs the Huskers picked up only one win (1-6). When favored they went 3-2.
Nebraska's Impact Players (2022)
|Name
|Position
|Stats
|Casey Thompson
|QB
|2,407 YDS (63.1%) / 17 TD / 10 INT
-21 RUSH YDS / 5 RUSH TD / -1.8 RUSH YPG
|Trey Palmer
|WR
|71 REC / 1,043 YDS / 9 TD / 86.9 YPG
|Anthony Grant
|RB
|915 YDS / 6 TD / 76.3 YPG / 4.2 YPC
|Marcus Washington
|WR
|31 REC / 471 YDS / 1 TD / 39.3 YPG
|Garrett Nelson
|LB
|56 TKL / 8.0 TFL / 5.5 SACK
|Luke Reimer
|LB
|75 TKL / 2.0 TFL / 1.0 SACK / 1 INT
|Isaac Gifford
|DB
|62 TKL / 5.0 TFL / 1.0 SACK
|Marques Buford Jr.
|DB
|52 TKL / 3.0 TFL / 2 INT / 2 PD
Cornhuskers' Strength of Schedule
- In terms of difficulty, based on their opponents' combined win total last season, the Cornhuskers will be playing the 77th-ranked schedule this year.
- According to its Big Ten opponents' combined win total last year (62), Nebraska has the 16th-toughest conference schedule in college football.
- Nebraska has seven games scheduled against teams that had winning records in 2022, including one team that had nine or more wins and four with less than four wins last season.
Nebraska 2023 Schedule
|Week
|Opponent
|Date
|Favorite
|Total
|1
|@ Minnesota
|August 31
|-
|-
|2
|@ Colorado
|September 9
|-
|-
|3
|Northern Illinois
|September 16
|-
|-
|4
|Louisiana Tech
|September 23
|-
|-
|5
|Michigan
|September 30
|-
|-
|6
|@ Illinois
|October 6
|-
|-
|8
|Northwestern
|October 21
|-
|-
|9
|Purdue
|October 28
|-
|-
|10
|@ Michigan State
|November 4
|-
|-
|11
|Maryland
|November 11
|-
|-
|12
|@ Wisconsin
|November 18
|-
|-
|13
|Iowa
|November 24
|-
|-
