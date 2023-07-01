A strong season is unlikely for the Nebraska Cornhuskers in 2023, given their win total over/under of six.

Looking to place a futures bet on Nebraska's win total this season? Head to BetMGM using our link to unlock a new user bonus!

Nebraska Win Total Over/Under & Payouts

Over/Under Over Payout Under Payout Implied Probability (Over) 6 -130 +110 56.5%

Bet on Nebraska's win total this season now with BetMGM!

Cornhuskers' 2022 Performance

Nebraska averaged 344.2 yards per game on offense last season (102nd in FBS), and it ranked 100th defensively with 414.4 yards allowed per game.

Nebraska totaled 220.8 passing yards per game offensively last season (80th in FBS), and it allowed 225.3 passing yards per game (69th) on the other side of the ball.

Nebraska won only two games at home last season and two on the road.

As underdogs the Huskers picked up only one win (1-6). When favored they went 3-2.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Nebraska's Impact Players (2022)

Name Position Stats Casey Thompson QB 2,407 YDS (63.1%) / 17 TD / 10 INT

-21 RUSH YDS / 5 RUSH TD / -1.8 RUSH YPG Trey Palmer WR 71 REC / 1,043 YDS / 9 TD / 86.9 YPG Anthony Grant RB 915 YDS / 6 TD / 76.3 YPG / 4.2 YPC Marcus Washington WR 31 REC / 471 YDS / 1 TD / 39.3 YPG Garrett Nelson LB 56 TKL / 8.0 TFL / 5.5 SACK Luke Reimer LB 75 TKL / 2.0 TFL / 1.0 SACK / 1 INT Isaac Gifford DB 62 TKL / 5.0 TFL / 1.0 SACK Marques Buford Jr. DB 52 TKL / 3.0 TFL / 2 INT / 2 PD

Cornhuskers' Strength of Schedule

In terms of difficulty, based on their opponents' combined win total last season, the Cornhuskers will be playing the 77th-ranked schedule this year.

According to its Big Ten opponents' combined win total last year (62), Nebraska has the 16th-toughest conference schedule in college football.

Nebraska has seven games scheduled against teams that had winning records in 2022, including one team that had nine or more wins and four with less than four wins last season.

Nebraska 2023 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Favorite Total 1 @ Minnesota August 31 - - 2 @ Colorado September 9 - - 3 Northern Illinois September 16 - - 4 Louisiana Tech September 23 - - 5 Michigan September 30 - - 6 @ Illinois October 6 - - 8 Northwestern October 21 - - 9 Purdue October 28 - - 10 @ Michigan State November 4 - - 11 Maryland November 11 - - 12 @ Wisconsin November 18 - - 13 Iowa November 24 - -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.