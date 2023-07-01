Northern Iowa 2023 Football Schedule
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 12:17 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On September 2, the Northern Iowa Panthers will face Iowa State -- a highlight of their college football schedule in 2023. The full slate is in this article.
Northern Iowa 2023 Schedule
|Opponent
|Date/Time
|Score
|TV Channel
|@ Iowa State (FBS)
|September 2 | 2:00 PM ET
|-
|ESPN+
|Weber State
|September 9 | 5:00 PM ET
|-
|ESPN+
|@ Idaho State
|September 16 | 6:00 PM ET
|-
|ESPN+
|Youngstown State
|September 30 | 2:00 PM ET
|-
|ESPN+
|@ Indiana State
|October 7 | 7:00 PM ET
|-
|ESPN+
|@ South Dakota State
|October 14 | 3:00 PM ET
|-
|ESPN+
|North Dakota
|October 21 | 5:00 PM ET
|-
|ESPN+
|@ Illinois State
|October 28 | 1:00 PM ET
|-
|ESPN+
|Western Illinois
|November 4 | 2:00 PM ET
|-
|ESPN+
|@ Missouri State
|November 11 | 3:00 PM ET
|-
|ESPN+
|North Dakota State
|November 18 | 5:00 PM ET
|-
|ESPN+
