T.J. Hockenson is +20000 to capture the Offensive Player of the Year award, according to sportsbooks. Those odds are 75th-best in the league, making him a longshot for the award.

T.J. Hockenson 2023 NFL Futures Odds

Odds Odds Rank Payout Off. POY +20000 75th Bet $100 to win $20,000

T.J. Hockenson Insights

Hockenson put together a good campaign a season ago, delivering six receiving TDs and 914 yards (53.8 per game).

The Vikings ran 62.5% passing plays and 37.5% running plays last season. They were seventh in the league in scoring.

Minnesota had the sixth-ranked passing offense last season (263.8 passing yards per game), and it was less effective on the other side of the ball, ranking second-worst with 265.6 passing yards allowed per game.

All Vikings Player Award Futures

MVP OPOY DPOY Justin Jefferson +10000 (24th in NFL) +1300 (2nd in NFL) Kirk Cousins +5000 (17th in NFL) +20000 (75th in NFL) Danielle Hunter +10000 (28th in NFL) Marcus Davenport +25000 (71st in NFL) Jordan Addison +20000 (75th in NFL) T.J. Hockenson +20000 (75th in NFL)

