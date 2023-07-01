Saturday's game features the Baltimore Orioles (48-32) and the Minnesota Twins (41-42) clashing at Oriole Park at Camden Yards in what is expected to be a competitive matchup, with a projected 5-3 victory for the Orioles according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET on July 1.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Orioles will send Kyle Bradish (4-3) to the mound, while Bailey Ober (4-4) will take the ball for the Twins.

Twins vs. Orioles Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, July 1, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET

Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland How to Watch on TV: MASN2

Twins vs. Orioles Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Orioles 5, Twins 4.

Total Prediction for Twins vs. Orioles

Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Twins Performance Insights

The Twins have played as the underdog in four of their past 10 games and have gone 1-3 in those contests.

When it comes to the over/under, Minnesota and its foes are 4-6-0 in its last 10 contests.

Oddsmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Twins' past 10 games.

The Twins have won in 10, or 32.3%, of the 31 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, Minnesota has come away with a win three times in 10 chances when named as an underdog of at least +125 or longer on the moneyline.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Twins have a 44.4% chance of pulling out a win.

Averaging 4.2 runs per game (351 total), Minnesota is the 20th-highest scoring team in MLB.

The Twins have the fourth-best ERA (3.65) in the majors this season.

