Ty Chandler is ready for the beginning of the 2023 campaign when the Minnesota Vikings kick off their season in Week 1 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 10 at 1:00 PM ET.

Ty Chandler Injury Status

Chandler is currently listed as active.

Ty Chandler 2022 Stats

Rushing Stats Receiving Stats 6 CAR, 20 YDS (3.3 YPC), 0 TD 0 TAR, 0 REC, 0 YDS, 0 TD

Ty Chandler Fantasy Insights

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2022 Fantasy Points 2.00 516 122 2023 Projected Fantasy Points 56.45 252 63 2023 ADP - 185 58

Other Vikings Players

Ty Chandler 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 18 @Bears 6 20 0 0 0 0

